A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were taken to the hospital after crashing in High Point on Sunday afternoon.

According to MPD, at 1:55 p.m., officers responded to a one-vehicle crash in the 200 block of North Highland.

One man was taken to Regional One Health in critical condition. The other man was taken to Saint Francis in non-critical condition, police say.

This is an ongoing investigation.