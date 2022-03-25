MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police need your help finding the person responsible for shooting two people in Raleigh Thursday night.

MPD says two people were shot just before eleven in the driveway of a residence on Scrivener Drive.

The victims are expected to be okay.

Police say the suspects were possibly driving a black Infiniti.

One neighbor said he heard about ten gunshots and immediately moved his family to safety.

“It’s happening far too often because you hear gunshots in this neighborhood at least weekly,” the neighbor said.

If you have any information on what happened, you are encouraged to contact Crimestoppers at 528-CASH.