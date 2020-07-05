Two injured in four-vehicle wreck in Cordova

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were taken to the hospital after a four-vehicle wreck Saturday night in Cordova.

Memphis police said just after 9:45 p.m. that officers were on the scene of the wreck at Cordova Road and Germantown Parkway.

A total of four vehicles were involved, police said.

Police said one person was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, and another people was taken to Baptist Hospital in non-critical condition.