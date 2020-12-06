Two injured in crash, one person arrested for DUI

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say two people were injured in a crash in Raleigh Saturday night, and one person has been arrested for DUI.

Officers responded to a crash at Raleigh-Lagrange near Joe Brooks Drive at around 11:20 p.m. Saturday night. Police say the crash happened when a driver “improperly backed” from a private driveway and struck another vehicle.

Two people were injured. One person went to the hospital in critical condition, while the other went in non-critical condition.

Police say Clayton Thomas has been arrested for driving under the influence. Thomas is also facing other charges, including reckless driving, resisting official detention, and drug possession.