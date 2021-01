MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Police say two people were injured in a crash on Highway 385 Thursday.

Officers responded to a two-car crash on Highway 385 near Ridgeway Road. Police say one car ran off the roadway.

One person went to the hospital in critical condition, while another went in non-critical condition. Police say that area of the interstate will be closed, leading to traffic delays.

Police advise that drivers take an alternate route.