Two injured as crash shuts down Germantown Parkway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are fighting for life in the hospital after a crash Monday in Cordova that shut down a major roadway.

Memphis Police said officers were on the scene of the crash around 4:45 p.m. at Germantown Parkway and the Interstate 40 entrance ramp.

Two people were taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Police temporarily closed the northbound lanes of Germantown Parkway near I-40 as an investigation was carried out.