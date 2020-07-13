Two injured as crash shuts down Germantown Parkway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are fighting for life in the hospital after a crash Monday in Cordova that shut down a major roadway.
Memphis Police said officers were on the scene of the crash around 4:45 p.m. at Germantown Parkway and the Interstate 40 entrance ramp.
Two people were taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
Police temporarily closed the northbound lanes of Germantown Parkway near I-40 as an investigation was carried out.
