Two indicted on federal charges in connection to Mississippi welfare fraud scheme

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A mother and son have been indicted on federal money laundering, wire fraud and ID theft charges in connection to a welfare fraud scheme in Mississippi.

Dr. Nancy New was the owner and director of the Mississippi Community Education Center (MCEC) and New Learning, Inc. Her son, Zach New, was the assistant executive director of MCEC.

Both mother and son are two of six defendants in the Mississippi welfare fraud scheme. The six were arrested by special agents from the State Auditor’s office in 2020. State Auditor Shad White said investigators believe at least $4 million in federal welfare money was stolen during the scheme.

Nancy New

Zach New

After an eight month investigation, auditors found the accused conspired to illegally obtain millions in public funds from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program administered by the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS). Investigators said the defendants used a variety of business entities and schemes to defraud the taxpayers.

After the federal indictment charges against Nancy and Zach were unsealed, State Auditor White said, “I am proud of the joint work we have done with federal investigators that led to this indictment. We are continuing to work shoulder-to-shoulder with our federal partners to advance this case, and today is another step toward justice for the taxpayers.”

The federal charges against Nancy and Zach deal with funds from the Department of Education. They are set to appear in federal court on Thursday, March 18, at 1:00 p.m.