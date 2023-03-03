MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County grand jury indicted two men in the murder of a woman in Lakeland in January.

Demarquarious Smith, 24, and Kevin Hicks, 23, are charged with first-degree murder, especially aggravated burglary and firearms charges, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

Erin Last, 54, was found shot to death in her home on Breezy Shore Cove on Jan. 14.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said Smith and Hicks were arrested Feb. 10 for a separate home invasion and attempted carjacking the same day in Lakeland.

Court records show the pair accused in several other crimes in the Lakeland area around the same time.

Smith is in the Shely County Jail on $175,000 bond. Hicks, who also faces more charges including kidnapping, is in jail on $675,000 bond.

This story will be updated.