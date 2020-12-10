Two fugitives wanted in Louisiana homicide captured in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men wanted on murder charges in a Louisiana killing were captured in Memphis this week.

U.S. Marshals said Abd Del Ghader Sylla was shot and killed Nov. 30 during a gas station robbery in Kenner, Louisiana.

A warrant was issued a few days later for the arrest of Lamonte Loggins, and investigators tracked him to a house in the 800 block of Kippley in Memphis. Loggins was taken into custody around midnight Tuesday the marshals service said.

A second suspect, Eric Rodgers, also was arrested as a fugitive on homicide charges out of Kenner, Louisiana, according to Shelby County court records. Those records show Rodgers was booked Wednesday.

According to a nola.com article, the two are brothers who moved from Tennessee to Louisiana two years ago.

Loggins faces charges of first-degree murder and armed robbery. Marshals say he is awaiting extradition to Louisiana.

Rodgers faces a second-degree murder charge, according to nola.com. Records show he has a court date Friday.