MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say two people were found dead in a Midtown residence Thanksgiving night.

Police say officers found a man and woman inside of a residence in the 100 block of North Bellevue. Both were pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say the cause of death has not been determined at this time. This is an ongoing death investigation.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.