Two Forrest City football players test positive for coronavirus

FORREST CITY, Ark. – The Forrest City School District says two football players who originally tested negative for coronavirus before the season began have now tested positive.

School officials say the district will require all football players to get tested for the virus again as a precaution.

The district says it will be following all procedures mandated by the Arkansas Activities Association, the Arkansas Department of Health and the Arkansas Department of Education.

Friday night’s high school game against the Hamburg Lions has been cancelled.