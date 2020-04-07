Two Dyersburg Police Department employees test positive for COVID-19

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Two employees with the Dyersburg Police Department tested positive for COVID-19, Police Chief Steven Isbell said Tuesday.

A total of four employees tested. Two tested negative, while the other two tested positive.

Isbell urged the public to do their part to keep all of his employees safe.

“The Dyersburg Police Department works hard to keep our community safe, now we ask that the community work hard to help keep us safe. Follow the Governor’s Executive Orders, avoid unnecessary travel and exposure. Please do not force our officers to place themselves in unnecessary harm’s way. This is all about individual responsibility.”

Overall, Isbell said crime has dropped slightly in several categories along with calls for service between February and March. There has been a slight increase in reported cases of aggravated assault, simple assault and domestic assault.