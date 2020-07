MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officials say two people are dead and several others are injured after a shooting in Panola County.

District Attorney John Champion says the shooting happened at around 2:30 a.m., during a concert at LP’s Ball Park.

Champion says two people were killed and several others were injured. The exact number of victims was not given.

Hundreds of people were reportedly in the audience at the time of the shooting.

Champion says the Panola County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.