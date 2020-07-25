Two dead, one injured in South Memphis crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are dead and another is badly injured following a crash Saturday afternoon in South Memphis.
Memphis Police said just before 4:30 p.m. that officers were handling the two-car crash at South Parkway East and South Main Street.
Two people were pronounced dead on the scene, police said. Another person was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
Police did not identify the two deceased.
This is still an active investigation.
