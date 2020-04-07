Two dead, one injured after shooting near Memphis fairgrounds

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are dead and another is injured after a shooting Monday night near the Memphis fairgrounds, police said.

Memphis Police said around 10 p.m. that officers were on the scene of the shooting in the 500 block of Haynes Street.

One person was killed on the scene, police said. Two other shooting victims were taken to Regional One Hospital, and one of those victims later died at the hospital.

The third victim is still in critical condition, police said.

Police do not have suspect information at this point.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.