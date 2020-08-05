Two dead, one injured after accident on US-51 in Mississippi

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

SENATOBIA, Miss. — Two people were killed and another injured after a motorcycle accident Tuesday evening on US-51 .

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, William Simmons was traveling along US-51 near Cut Off Road when he attempted to pass another vehicle. His motorcycle collided with a Toyota that was traveling southbound.

Simmons and passenger Tina Simmons were both killed. The driver of the Toyota was transported to the hospital with injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.