Two dead in shooting on American Way

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were found dead Friday after a shooting at a motel on American Way.
Memphis Police responded to a shooting at 3875 American Way just after 3 p.m.
A male and female victim were found unresponsive, suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead.
There was no suspect information. Police are investigating. Call 901-528-CASH with tips.
