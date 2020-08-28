Two dead in shooting on American Way

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were found dead Friday after a shooting at a motel on American Way.

Memphis Police responded to a shooting at 3875 American Way just after 3 p.m.

A male and female victim were found unresponsive, suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead.

There was no suspect information. Police are investigating. Call 901-528-CASH with tips.

