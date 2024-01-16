JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) reports two people have died following a crash on State Route 107 in Jonesborough Monday afternoon.

According to a report from the THP, a Chevy Silverado driven by Thomas Boyce, 72, of Tennessee, was traveling east on Highway 107 from Highway 81 South when it lost control on the snow-covered highway.

The THP said the pickup truck collided with a Washington County/Johnson City EMS ambulance that was traveling west and transporting a patient. The report said a paramedic was administering care to the patient, Bobby Graham, 52, when the ambulance was struck head-on by Boyce’s truck.

The THP reports that both Boyce and Graham were pronounced dead at the Johnson City Medical Center (JCMC). The two paramedics in the ambulance were injured during the crash, treated at the JCMC and later released, the report said.