Two dead after shooting in southwest Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say two people are dead after a shooting in southwest Memphis Friday evening.

Police say officers responded to a shooting call on Falcon Drive near Western Park Drive. Once they arrived on the scene, police found two gunshot victims in a Mercedes.

One victim was pronounced dead on the scene. The second victim was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Later Friday evening, police said the second victim died from his injuries.

Memphis Police say this is now an ongoing double homicide investigation.

Victim #2 did not survive his injuries. This is an ongoing double homicide investigation.



Call 901-528-CASH with tips. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 15, 2020

Police say the suspects were two men wearing blue jeans and light-colored shirts.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.