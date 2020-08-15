Two dead after shooting in southwest Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say two people are dead after a shooting in southwest Memphis Friday evening.
Police say officers responded to a shooting call on Falcon Drive near Western Park Drive. Once they arrived on the scene, police found two gunshot victims in a Mercedes.
One victim was pronounced dead on the scene. The second victim was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
Later Friday evening, police said the second victim died from his injuries.
Memphis Police say this is now an ongoing double homicide investigation.
Police say the suspects were two men wearing blue jeans and light-colored shirts.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
- Family evacuated from China contracts COVID-19 in Shelby County
- Memphis Police officer involved in hit and run, suspect taken into custody
- If you haven’t received your $500-per-child stimulus check, the IRS has good news
- Former Briarcrest star Kennedy Chandler Picks Vols over Tigers and others
- Police: Shooting victim shows up at Memphis hospital, police search for crime scene