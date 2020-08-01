Two dead after shooting in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were shot and killed in the Soulsville area of South Memphis on Saturday, police said.

Memphis Police said officers responded to a man-down call around 4:45 p.m. in the 900 block of Stafford Avenue.

A man and a woman were found inside a home and suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

This is still an ongoing investigation, and police did not release any suspect information.

Police also have not yet identified either shooting victim.

WREG has a crew on the way to the scene to learn more information.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.