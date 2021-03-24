Two CVS Pharmacies in Memphis will soon have the Covid-19 shot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — CVS Health will soon be giving out Covid-19 vaccinations at two Memphis locations.

In an email sent Wednesday, the company told WREG that two of their pharmacies in Memphis will begin vaccinating people as early as Sunday, March 28. CVS did not say which locations would be involved, but said appointments would be available online on Friday, March 26, as the stores started to receive the shipments.

Those wanting to get a vaccine must be eligible based on the state criteria or be employed as a teacher or childcare worker. You must make an appointment online in order to get a vaccine.