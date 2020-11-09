Two critically injured in shooting in airport area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men were in critical condition after a shooting early Monday on Lamar south of Getwell.
Memphis Police say they were called to a shooting on Clearpool Circle at 1:16 a.m.
Two male shooting victims were taken to Regional One in critical condition, police said.
No suspect information was available.
