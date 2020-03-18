Two coronavirus cases confirmed from Coahoma County hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COAHOMA COUNTY, Miss. — Two people have tested positive for novel coronavirus in Coahoma County, and the hospital is working to protect other patients.

According to a statement from the Northwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center on Wednesday, two patients at the hospital tested positive for COVID-19 after showing symptoms consistent with the virus.

The two people have been self-quarantined at home since they were tested and are still in their homes, the hospital spokesperson said.

The hospital's statement said it is well equipped to deal with this type of case, and it is working to ensure the safety and medical care of all other patients.

Clarksdale Mayor Chuck Espy declared a state of emergency in the city and urged citizens to adopt a temporary new way of life.

"Social distancing, making sure that every citizen is aware of washing their hands thoroughly, no more than 10 that should gather at any given time, and also that includes funerals and church services," Espy said.

Beginning Thursday at noon, Espy ordered residents to exercise social distancing, wash their hands thoroughly, not gather in groups of 10 or more and stay home to work if possible.

Espy also encouraged restaurant patrons to only order take-out or delivery.

Mississippi has 34 cases of coronavirus currently confirmed.