Two children hurt in Berclair car accident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two children are in the hospital after an car accident in Berclair Tuesday evening.

Memphis police say two children were involved in an accident at Stratford Road and McCrory Avenue.

Both of the children were taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital. One child is in critical condition while the other is expected to be okay.

It is not clear what caused the accident or how the children were involved.

