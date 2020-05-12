Two children hit by car in Parkway Village hit-and-run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two children are in critical condition after being hit by a car Tuesday afternoon in Parkway Village, and the driver is wanted after leaving the scene.

A witness said the two children were hit around 1 p.m. in the 2900 block of Castleman by a person driving a silver Chevy Tahoe, who then left the scene of the accident.

The driver struck a brick wall near the sidewalk before hitting the children.

A hit-and-run driver crashed right through a brick wall when they struck 2 juveniles at Castleman and Cottonwood. They were in a silver Tahoe. Children at the hospital. More at 4 @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/Nax4BVe0vu — Luke Jones (@LukeJonesTV) May 12, 2020

Both children were taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

