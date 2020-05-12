Two children hit by car in Parkway Village hit-and-run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two children are in critical condition after being hit by a car Tuesday afternoon in Parkway Village, and the driver is wanted after leaving the scene.
A witness said the two children were hit around 1 p.m. in the 2900 block of Castleman by a person driving a silver Chevy Tahoe, who then left the scene of the accident.
The driver struck a brick wall near the sidewalk before hitting the children.
Both children were taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition.
