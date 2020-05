MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Arkansas teenagers were arrested in the death of an 87-year-old man in Marked Tree, Arkansas, the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday.

Mack Rhoads was found dead on April 16. Arkansas State Police are investigating.

Jordan Ratton, 19, and Cameron Ray, 18, both of Marked Tree, are charged with capital murder and aggravated robbery. Poinsett County District Judge Ron Hunter set a $1 million cash-only bond.