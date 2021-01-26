Two charged with murder in double shooting in West Memphis, Arkansas

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Two men have been charged with first-degree murder in a double shooting that took place in West Memphis on Friday.

Sir Jeffrey McNeil-Lewis, 27, and Montrell Dellshun Williams have both been charged with first-degree murder and first-degree battery.

Michael Snell, the supervising prosecutor for Crittenden County, said one man was shot in the head and another in the arm on Twist Drive in the middle of the afternoon.

Snell said the man shot in the head did not survive his injuries.

Neighbors told WREG they heard several shots and said one of the victims was able to drive to a gas station about a block away on Ingram Boulevard for help.

McNeil was released from jail Monday on bond.

West Memphis Police have not identified the victims or said what led up to the shooting.