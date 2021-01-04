Arkansas women charged after pet raccoon attacks baby

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. – A baby girl is being treated at LeBonheur Children’s Hospital after being attacked by a pet raccoon at a Cross County, Arkansas home Sunday.

The child’s mother, Selena Creel, and another woman, Amber Reed, are both facing charges of child endangerment and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cross County Sheriff David West said the women had been drinking alcohol and using drugs and apparently were not aware the pet raccoon had gotten into the baby’s playpen during the night.

Sheriff West says the child, who is eight to ten months old, was bitten several times on her arms and legs.

There is no word on how the baby girl is doing. The sheriff says the DHS has been notified about the incident.