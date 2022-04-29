MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two artists have reportedly dropped out of the Beale Street Music Festival due to COVID, while another has joined the lineup.

Chevelle and Lindsey Buckingham will not be performing in the festival, the BSMF committee tweeted Friday.

Shortly after that announcement, the festival said ’90s rock group Soul Asylum would be added to the bill.

Modest Mouse announced Tuesday they would not be attending the festival after a band member tested positive for COVID-19. However, the festival said on its app Thursday that lead singer Isaac Brock had tested negative, so the performance was back on.