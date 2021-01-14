Two arrested in crash and double shooting in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have arrested two people in connection to a double shooting at I-240 and Poplar where police collected more than 75 shell casings.

On November 29 police responded to an accident in East Memphis and found a man inside a vehicle who had been shot in his side.

He told police after the shooting and crash a man approached his vehicle, pistol whipped him and took his credit card and demanded his pin number.

Another shooting victim was driven by private vehicle to the Regional Medical Center.

Investigators say TDOT cameras captured video of some of the suspects at the crash scene and the same individuals were caught on surveillance cameras at at a convenience store using an ATM at the time the victim’s bank card was used.

Police have identified the shooter as Anton Dyer, 19, and charged him with attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm.

A second man, Allonzo Humphreys, 18, was charged with especially aggravated robbery, but claims he had nothing to do with the shooting.

Police have not said if the victim knew Dyers or Humphreys.