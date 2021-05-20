Two arrested after shots fired into Frayser apartment with baby, multiple children inside

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men are facing charges after eight people, including a baby and multiple children, narrowly avoided gunfire in a shooting in Frayser.

Terrence Williams and Michael Summerall have been charged with aggravated assault. Investigators say Williams shot into a unit at the Ridgecrest apartments in Frayser.

Multiple people were inside at the time, including a 6-month-old baby. Investigators also say a 1-year-old, 3-year-old and 4-year-old were also there.

It’s unclear what led to the violence, but records show Williams and Summerall were initially arguing with two men at the complex. One of those men says at one point Williams threatened to kill him.

Thursday, WREG went to the apartment where the shooting took place, but no one was home. People living nearby said unfortunately gunfire is common.

Records show Williams has been arrested multiple times in the past, including last month.

In that case he’s accused of luring a man to a Frayser apartment complex under the impression he was going to sell him a gun, but police say he actually held him at gunpoint and stole his car. Investigators found the car a few days later, they say after Williams led them on a chase through North Memphis.

Williams has a $75,000 bond.