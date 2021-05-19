Two arrested after deputies say guns, drugs and weed found at Shelby County home

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Deputies say they found a pound and a half of marijuana, 50 firearms, 75,000 rounds of ammunition and nearly $2,000 in drug money when they responded to a call at a Shelby County home.

Deputies responded to a shots fired call Wednesday on Winter Run Cove in southeast Shelby County.

That’s where they say they found the guns, drugs and money, along with 39 spent shell casings in the yard.

Joshua Durrett, 38, and Alyse Fitzpatrick, 35, were arrested for reckless endangerment, possession of marijuana with intent to sell and firearms charges.