Two arrested, accused of abducting 4-year-old child and attacking child’s mother in Dyersburg

DYERSBURG, Tenn. – Two people are facing charges after they allegedly abducted a 4-year-old and physically assaulted the child’s mother, Dyersburg Police say.

Dyersburg Police responded to a report of a child abduction in 1000 block of Highway 51 Bypass Thursday morning. The child’s mother reportedly told officers that 26-year-old John McLean of Ripley and 22-year-old Harley Allen of Dyersburg attacked her at her home and tried to abduct her two young children.

McLean is accused of choking and physically assaulting the woman during the abduction. Police say one of the children got away, but McLean and Allen managed to take the victim’s 4-year-old child. McLean and Allen reportedly put the child in the backseat of their car and fled the scene.

Dyersburg Police say an officer spotted the suspects’ vehicle on Bypass near Forrest Street. Police say they recovered the 4-year-old, who was not injured during the abduction.

McLean has been charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, child abuse and neglect, and violation of a no-contact order. Allen has been charged with aggravated kidnapping, and child abuse and neglect.