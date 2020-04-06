Two Arkansas men arrested for falsely claiming to spread coronavirus to police

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Two West Memphis men were arrested after they falsely claimed they gave police officers coronavirus.

West Memphis Police said threats against its department will be taken very seriously during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Steve Thomas, 58

WMPD officers responded to a disturbance on April 2 at 1414 E. Broadway, where Steve Thomas, 58, advanced toward officers. Police said Thomas claimed he had coronavirus.

Thomas was arrested for falsely communicating a terroristic threat. He remains incarcerated in the Crittenden County Jail.

The second incident began April 3. WMPD officers handled a loud noise complaint at the home of 33-year-old Justin Ulrich.

That complaint was handled without incident.

Justin Ulrich, 33

After officers left, Ulrich posted a photo of police squad cars from his home surveillance system. He claimed in the post to have exposed the responding officers to coronavirus.

Ulrich was arrested Monday on a charge of falsely communicating a terroristic threat and is in the Crittenden County Jail.

WMPD said threats like these against the department will not be tolorated.