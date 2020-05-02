Two Arkansas inmates die while being treated for COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two inmates in Arkansas are dead after they were being treated for COVID-19 related symptoms.

On Saturday, the Arkansas Department of Corrections confirmed both inmates were pronounced dead at the Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Pine Bluff.

Two Division of Correction inmates have been pronounced dead at a local hospital. Both inmates were being treated for COVID-related symptoms. Click below for more details: pic.twitter.com/m9pi4YXq7q — Arkansas Department of Corrections (@ADCPIO) May 2, 2020

According to a tweet, one of the inmates was on a ventilator. Both were in their 60s and serving life sentences.

So far, the Arkansas Department of Corrections is reporting that 858 inmates and 65 employees have tested positive for the virus.