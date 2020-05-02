Breaking News
Two Arkansas inmates die while being treated for COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two inmates in Arkansas are dead after they were being treated for COVID-19 related symptoms.

On Saturday, the Arkansas Department of Corrections confirmed both inmates were pronounced dead at the Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Pine Bluff.

According to a tweet, one of the inmates was on a ventilator. Both were in their 60s and serving life sentences.

So far, the Arkansas Department of Corrections is reporting that 858 inmates and 65 employees have tested positive for the virus.

