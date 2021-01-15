Two adults, children escape early morning house fire in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two adults and several children were able to escape an early morning house fire in North Memphis.

Lt. Wayne Cooke with the Memphis Fire Department said first responders arrived in the 1000 block of Romona Street around 3:30 a.m. Friday and found heavy smoke coming from the home.

Everyone inside made it out safely before they arrived.

A neighbor told WREG there were two adults and eight children inside at the time. That neighbor has offered them a place to stay while investigators continue to figure out what caused the blaze.

The home sustained substantial damage, WREG was told.