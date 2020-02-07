Teenager rescued as fire sweeps through Frayser home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two adults and a child were rushed to the hospital overnight after being rescued from their burning home.

It happened around 3 a.m. Friday on Millington Road near Creston in Frayser.

When the Memphis Fire Department arrived, smoke was pouring from the building.

Firefighters entered the home and rescued a teenage girl from a second floor bedroom. She was taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital for smoke inhalation.

Two adults who were also in the home sustained minor cuts as they escaped from the house by crawling through a window.

The good news is that all three were alert and awake as they were rushed to the hospital.

Firefighters said the fire started when a floor furnace malfunctioned in the hallway. Fire investigators said the family did not have a working smoke detector in the home.

If you need a smoke detector in your home, click here to fill out the application.