MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men are behind bars after being accused of shooting at police officers in Northeast Memphis Tuesday night.

Police say they were investigating an area around 9 p.m. on the 2000 block of Henrietta Road when shots were fired towards them.

Officers on Henrietta March 15, 2022

No injuries were reported.

Shortly after, Joe Arnold, 25, and Franklin Holliman, 23, were detained after being chased on foot, according to MPD.

Arnold faces two gun charges and attempted second-degree murder.

Holliman was charged with attempted second-degree murder and possession of a controlled substance-oxycodone.

Holliman is in jail on a $7,600 bond.

Bond information has not been released for Arnold.