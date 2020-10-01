Twitter removes 130 accounts for trying to ‘disrupt the public conversation’ during debate

SAN FRANCISCO – Twitter announced Wednesday it has removed 130 accounts in the wake of the first debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

The Silicon Valley company said it got a tip from the FBI that the accounts were “attempting to disrupt the public conversation during the first 2020 US Presidential Debate.”

All 130 accounts appeared to originate in Iran – Twitter provided these examples of several of the allegedly nefarious handles:

Twitter safety said in a statement:

We identified these accounts quickly, removed them from Twitter, and shared full details with our peers, as standard. They had very low engagement and did not make an impact on the public conversation. Our capacity and speed continue to grow, and we’ll remain vigilant.

Twitter thanked the FBI for their assistance and said more information about the accounts will be released once the investigation is complete.

As standard, the accounts and their content will be published in full once our investigation is complete. We’re providing this notice to keep people updated in real time about our actions. We wish to thank the @FBI for their assistance. More on our work: https://t.co/jSJRGZVRNI — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) October 1, 2020

Both Twitter and Facebook are trying to prepare for the 2020 presidential election, after foreign interference and allegations of bias landed executives before Congress in 2018.

Facebook announced Tuesday they will prohibit ads praising, supporting or representing “militarized social movements and QAnon.”

Facebook says it has started down-ranking restricted content so it will be pushed down in the feeds of users in restricted groups and followers of restricted pages.