FILE – This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Twitter app icon on a mobile phone in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Did you tweet “Memphis” today and noticed your account was limited?

The social media giant said it accidentally limited users accounts that tweeted the word “Memphis.”

A number of accounts that Tweeted the word “Memphis” were temporarily limited due to a bug. It’s been fixed and the accounts have now been restored. We’re sorry this happened. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) March 14, 2021

Twitter said the issued was caused by a bug and has been fixed. The accounts that were impacted have been restored, Twitter said.

At this time, Twitter has not said how the bug occurred or how many accounts were affected.