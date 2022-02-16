MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two sisters are being charged after they set up a robbery in East Memphis involving a man they met on a dating app, according to police.

Officers say the twin sisters, Kierstyn and Mckenzie Page, picked up the victim on Dec. 16.

Another woman and an unidentified male were also in the car.

Police say once they drove to an area near North Perkins Road and Charleswood, the unidentified male pulled out a gun and demanded the victim’s phone and wallet

The victim was then forced out of the car.

On Tuesday, Kierstyn and Mckenzie Page were taken into custody.

Both of their bonds are set at $30,000.

Police have not released any information on the other suspects.