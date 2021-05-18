TVA to spend $7.3M on energy training in schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A federal utility is spending $7.3 million to train personnel in 160 public schools across seven states on how to reduce energy use and save money.

The Tennessee Valley Authority says the School Uplift program spending will take place over the next three years and will be boosted by $600,000 in initial matching funds from the state’s Energy Efficient Schools Initiative.

TVA says 11 schools have completed a pilot program and have already saved almost 20% on annual energy bills just from behavioral changes. Three schools have earned energy upgrade grants worth $400,000 each.

Five schools have won TVA grants for solar pavilions that will serve as outdoor classrooms.