TVA to donate 80k bottles of water to MLGW customers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Authority will be donating thousands of bottles of water to customers impacted by the water crisis.

Related Content MLGW: Boil water notice is in effect until further notice

On Sunday, the company announced they would be holding a news conference Monday releasing more details. The initial release said the company is going to be donating 80,000 bottles of water to MLGW customers currently under the Boil Water Alert.

The bottles of water will be distributed to community partners in the next couple of days and then will be distributed to those in need.

The news came the same day the utility company MLGW announced the boil water notice would be active until further notice.