MEMPHIS, Tenn. — TVA and MLGW issued an “energy conservation alert” effective at 1 p.m. Tuesday, as electrical demand is expected to reach an all-time high Wednesday.

Customers are asked to voluntarily reduce electrical usage as much as possible to reduce the likelihood of brownouts and blackouts, Memphis Light Gas and Water said.

Energy conservation measures include turning off clothes dryers, setting thermostats to 68 degrees or lower, and turning off electric space heaters, lights and large electric appliances like blow dryers and toasters.

“Together, we can all make a real difference,” MLGW President Doug McGowen said.

Frigid weather with temperatures near zero moved into the area Sunday, and the cold can increase demand for electricity for heating, straining the power grid. Customers experienced rolling blackouts during cold periods last year.

This year has been a different story, so far. Only a few hundred customers out of 440,000 were without power Monday morning. Tuesday at noon, that number was about 1,300, meaning 99.69% of customers had power.

McGowen had said Monday that the energy conservation alert could come on Tuesday.

