TVA: Mississippi solar project to provide power to Facebook

COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — A company will develop a solar farm in Mississippi to provide power for two Facebook data centers in the southeastern United States.

Florida-based Origis Energy will own and operate a 150-megawatt solar and 50-megawatt battery storage facility in Lowndes County, Mississippi. A news release from Tennessee Valley Authority says Origis is scheduled to complete the facility in late 2023, and it will undergo environmental reviews. TVA and Origis have a long-term power purchasing agreement through TVA’s renewable energy program called Green Invest.

This will be Facebook’s first renewable energy project in Mississippi.