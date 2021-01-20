Tunica Police investigating deadly shooting

TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. — Law enforcement in Tunica County, Mississippi, is investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Wednesday.

Police said 9-1-1 dispatchers received a called on Wednesday that a man had be shot on Beat Line Road within the Town of Tunica city limits. Officers and first responders were dispatched to the scene.

Upon arriving, they located a man who sustained a gunshot wound, and the individual succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on scene by Tunica County Coroner.

Law enforcement said the individual has been identified as Robert Lee Cotton, 36, of Tunica, Mississippi. The victim’s body was transported to the Mississippi Crime Lab for an autopsy to be performed.

Tunica Police has one suspect being held for questioning. The incident remains under investigation, and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is assisting with this investigation.

If you have any information related to this incident, please contact the Town of Tunica Police Department at 662-363-2400 to speak