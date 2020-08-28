Tunica man dead in drive-by shooting, suspect charged with murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tunica, Mississippi man is dead after a shooting and another man is charged in his murder, the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office said.

Demarco Peaches, 39, was pronounced dead on the scene after deputies responded to a shots fired call shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday, near Nighway 61 between Gay Street and Anderson Street. Deputies found Peaches unresponsive inside a vehicle.

Calvin Hurd III

Witnesses gave investigators a description of a vehicle seen leaving the scene. That vehicle was found at the Tunica Courts Apartments.

Calvin Hurd III, 22, of Tunica, was charged with murder and drive-by shooting.

Hurd is now in custody of the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office and is awaiting an initial appearance before a judge. The investigation is ongoing.