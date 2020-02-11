Tunica deputies searching for possible drive-by shooting suspect

TUNICA, Miss. — The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office released information on a possible drive-by shooting with the hope that it will lead them to their gunman.

The shooting happened on Monday, February 10, around 6 p.m. near Beatline Road in Tunica, the department said.

When first responders arrived on the scene they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the Regional Medical Center in Memphis for treatment.

So far, authorities do not have any suspect information. If you know anything that could help track down the shooter, call the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office at (662) 363-1411 or Crime Stoppers at (662) 910-0400.