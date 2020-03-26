Tunica County woman dead after getting coronavirus

TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. — A Tunica County woman died after getting coronavirus, the Tunica County COVID-19 Task Force announced on Thursday.

The patient was between the age of 75 and 80 years of age and was staying at a long-term facility just before her death on Saturday, March 21.

Another patient at the same health care facility tested positive for the virus on Friday, March 20, leading to the decision to have the deceased woman tested as well. Her test came back positive.

The task force has been in contact with the health care facility to address their current procedures in order to keep other patients safe.

Mississippi has reported 377 cases of coronavirus across the state as of Wednesday evening, including five deaths. Desoto County has 36 total cases.