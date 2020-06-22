Tunica County votes to stop displaying Mississippi flag on county-owned property

TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. — A Mississippi county voted to stop displaying the state flag on all county-owned property.

On Monday, the Tunica County Board of Supervisors passed the measure because the flag contains a Confederate symbol. They will also be compiling a list of all county roads, streets and properties with names that are linked to the Confederacy for renaming purposes.

This is just the latest call action to be taken in regards to the Mississippi flag.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey released a statement last week, saying in part, “It is past time for change to be made to the flag of the State of Mississippi. Our students deserve an opportunity to learn and compete in environments that are inclusive and welcoming to all.”

Sankey went on to say if the flag isn’t changed, “there will be consideration of precluding Southeastern Conference championship events from being conducted in the state of Mississippi.”

The NCAA also recently expanded its policy banning state with prominent confederate symbols from hosting its championship events.

The city of Gulfport is removing the state flag from all city-owned buildings because of the Confederate emblem, and Ole Miss’s plan to remove a Confederate statue was recently approved.